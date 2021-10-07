Daily Weather Forecast For Lumberton
LUMBERTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
