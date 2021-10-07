Thursday rain in Helena meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(HELENA, MT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Helena Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Helena:

Thursday, October 7 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 61 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 63 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.