CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Parachute Home and Interior Define sign on to Design Center in South End

By Jennifer Thomas
bizjournals
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo high-end end home brands have snapped up space in the Design Center in South End. Parachute Home and Interior Define — both new to the Charlotte market — expect to open in early 2022. Both will front Camden Road. "Parachute Home and Interior Define are a natural fit for...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

Space Clearing Experts Infuse Interior Design With Spirituality

The stress of living through a pandemic hunkered down at home working—or worse, not working at all—has sped up interest in a niche home service: space clearing, a practice that straddles the line of spirituality and interior design. Space-clearing services have become widely available through holistic interior design firms, can...
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTEN.com

Top Interior Design Aesthetics to Die For

Originally Posted On: https://wayssay.com/top-interior-design-aesthetics-to-die-for/. If your home is a reflection of yourself, then why not express yourself through your decor and aesthetic? Coming home should feel like you’re in your happy place no matter how the space is decorated. Not sure what design aesthetics you should try in your home?...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Times Union

Fashion Meets Interior Kitchen Design

(BPT) - When we hear the term “personal style,” we typically associate it with how people dress, wear their hair, apply their makeup, etc. It evokes visions of everything ranging from suburbanites in brightly colored shift dresses paired with pearls to mohawk-sporting, leather jacket-wearers and everything in between. But personal style is so much more than simply your head-to-toe aesthetic. It should extend beyond you, and into your day-to-day living spaces — including your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South End#Commercial Real Estate#Interior#Design Center#Parachute Home#Asana Partners#The Design Center
The Independent

Interior designer Oliver Heath’s top 8 tips for being sustainable at home

Sustainability is at the top of the global agenda right now, and it’s up to each and every one of us to take climate change seriously. And we are. The tides are finally starting to turn, with young people in particular leading the way."Durability and longevity are quickly becoming significant considerations when making purchases for our homes”, Oliver said in regard to a new piece of research by @heals_furniture which found that more Brits are splurging on sustainability:  https://t.co/6YYtYOZOKZ pic.twitter.com/miF5eqzC1U— Oliver Heath Design (@Oliver_Heath) September 29, 2021New research from furniture retailer Heal’s reveals Brits are willing to spend £600 more...
INTERIOR DESIGN
muncievoice.com

Interior Design: How to Make Your Home Feel Less Cramped

If you’ve been feeling that your home is cramped and lacking in additional space, that’s probably a sign it’s time to minimize the interior. However, you can do many things to make your home feel less cramped, even if your impulse is to move into a larger home. Today’s article is about minimalist design, so read on to find out more.
INTERIOR DESIGN
palmbeachculture.com

Art Talks: Robert Wolfkill, Designing Interiors: The Art of Fine Furniture

From design to milling to finishing, Robert Wolfkill creates fine wooden furniture pieces that are made to last for generations. Join us as professional furniture designer, Robert Wolfkill, shares with us his current and past works, design process and story in a visual art talk session.
DESIGN
Telegraph

Interior design ideas to make the most of your living room in 2021

Ironically, in 2019, John Lewis & Partners released a report suggesting that the living room was increasingly competing with the kitchen as the hub of modern family life. Most of us, it turned out, were using it as a home office, spare bedroom or yoga studio, rather than just for watching TV.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
impressiveinteriordesign.com

The Importance of Interior Design When House Hunting

A home is not just a building. It’s where you spend your time, it speaks to who you are as an individual, and it sets the tone for your family. A house is more than four walls with something on the inside; it has character that needs to be carefully considered before any purchase is made. For most people, buying a new house means making one of the largest investments of their life so they want to make sure they get everything right for themselves and their families.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Designer Sheena Hancock goes from law enforcement to interior decorating

She went from working with prisoners to proportions and patterns, but for interior designer Sheena Hancock, the road to her dream was multilayered. It all started out fairly linear — eight years in the Air Force to law enforcement training and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati.
PITTSBURGH, PA
amazinginteriordesign.com

Creative Ways To Improve The Interior Design Of Your Home

Interior designing involves improving the look and feel of the interior of your house. The reasons for doing so may be aplenty. You may want to impress your boss who is visiting for the first time, attract potential buyers to gain the desired amount on a sale, or simply wish for a change in your immediate surroundings. However, what exactly does improving the interior design of your home entail? Is it a major revamping operation that includes repainting, rebuilding, and replacing furniture? Not necessarily. It may very well be a simple matter of reupholstering the items in your house. Here are a few creative ways in which you can go about doing that.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tulsa World

Showcase home: Impeccably designed south Tulsa estate offers Old World style, warmth

This week’s showcase home is a beautifully appointed Mediterranean villa brimming with amenities and designer touches. Located at 5005 E. 118th Place in the Villas of Tuscany addition, the home includes four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and a three-car garage on a professionally landscaped, .17 acre lot.
TULSA, OK
designboom.com

10 iF design award 2021 winners open homes to stimulating interior design

Amongst hundreds of submissions, iF design award 2021 enters homes to inspire creative, perceptive and foremost comfortable design. the 10 winning residential projects shine light on luxurious concrete structures and cozy timber cabins, each inspiring completely different characters and ways of living. whether surrounded by a swimming pool or a garden, the designers elevate the interiors in linear villas, picturesque courtyard houses, or fairy-tale like houses in the woods from spain to in japan.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to Interior Designers

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to In. While it's true that interior design is never really complete, it can also feel impossible to get started amidst our busy lives. Between school drop-offs, long hours at the office, or simply the fear of getting it wrong, there are so many reasons why decorating our homes doesn't top the priority list.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

What Are The Elements Of Art And Principles Of Interior Design?

There are two families to memorize when designing your home. There are the elements of art and the principles of design. A lot of people get these two confused and sometimes even merge them. But they are separate families that can both be implemented into interior design, creating the elements...
INTERIOR DESIGN
laurauinteriordesign.com

Laura U Design Collective: Top Interior Designer in Houston TX

Over the last fifteen years, esteemed designer Laura Umansky has transformed her boutique interiors practice into a widely celebrated full-service design firm, offering both residential interior design and architecture. Today, the Laura U Design Collective (LUDC) serves clients all around the world and is internationally recognized by homeowners and awards committees alike. In the last year, LUDC has been recognized by the Paper City Design Awards, the Luxe RED Awards, the International Architecture & Design Awards, and the Globee Business awards. LUDC is now spearheaded by two innovative, incredibly talented women — Founder and CEO Laura Umansky and Creative Director Gina Elkins. Together, Gina and Laura have established LUDC as a pioneering design firm. LUDC leads clients through the entire home design process — from foundation to furnishings. The team’s holistic approach to design ensures each home is practical and beautiful — embodying the ethos of “livable luxury” LUDC is known for. No matter the client’s lifestyle or the home’s location, form follows function in every LUDC build. Each of these livable spaces serves the needs of the homeowner while authentically capturing their aesthetic vision. Follow below to learn more about the best interior designer in Houston Texas — including noteworthy press, recent projects and the firm’s client-first design process.
TEXAS STATE
newdecortrends.com

Bathroom Design 2023: Top 5 Interior Trends

Many people are interested in bathroom design 2023. There are also quite a few of those who already today want to know what the bathroom design trends in 2023. We invite you to find out the main trends that will be relevant in the coming years. Bathroom Design 2023: Space,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Variety

Jonathan Adler to Host Interior Design Instructional Series for Wondrium

Wondrium has ordered 12 episodes of an interior design instructional series hosted by designer Jonathan Adler. The series, produced by Wondrium, will debut globally in the streaming service in 2022. The untitled project, with a title to come, will feature Adler “illustrating the basic rules of design, and then how to break them,” the service said. “Through his own work, muses, and other world examples, the series will introduce new and modern approaches to interior design, with the goal of boosting confidence in all designers, at any skill level.” Adler, who began his design career in pottery, first came to fame in...
INTERIOR DESIGN
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Cyril Kongo A220 bizjet and other new interiors ask design questions

In a refreshing change to the beige, grey and wood toned private aircraft and business jet interiors that are all the rage, Airbus has collaborated with French graffiti artist Cyril Kongo to bring a pop of colour to its latest ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft, the bizav version of the Airbus A220, né Bombardier C Series.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Wallpaper*

L’Objet launches home objects with interior designer Kelly Behun

Design brand L’Objet has just launched its first collection with New York City-based interior designer Kelly Behun. The L’Objet Kelly Behun collection of 14 whimsical pieces includes art deco-inspired serving trays, puzzle-patterned lazy Susans, leaf-shaped bowls, and sleek picture frames. Behun, who earlier in 2021 launched an apartment space with...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy