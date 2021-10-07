Coeur D'Alene Weather Forecast
COEUR D'ALENE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 51 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
