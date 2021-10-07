CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kroger Family of Companies to Hire 20,000 Associates

By Tyler Barker
 6 days ago
CINCINNATI (LOOTPRESS) – The Kroger Co. today announced its Family of Companies’ second nationwide hybrid hiring event, including virtual and on-site interviews, will take place from 2-5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 13.

The organization’s mission is to hire 20,000 associates by finding talent for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare roles.

“The Kroger Family of Companies is eager to welcome 20,000 associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to return to larger family gatherings and celebrations,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the leading retailers and employers in America, we’re committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules. We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers’ needs and delivering on our promise to be in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

The Kroger Family of Companies offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates and make their lives easier including:

  • Wages & Benefits: The Kroger Family of Companies provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare, and retirement. In addition to an $800 million incremental investment in associate wages and training over the last three years, the organization is investing $350 million more in 2021 that has increased its average hourly wage to more than $16 nationally and when coupled with benefits, total compensation is more than $21 an hour.
  • Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: The Kroger Family of Companies’ tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to PhD. Since inception, this program has benefitted 6,789 associates, with hourly associates making up 88.4% of those who have taken advantage of the offering so far.
  • Training & Development: The Kroger Family of Companies offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms like Axonify as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.
  • Health & Wellness: The Kroger Family of Companies continues to further support associates’ safety, health, and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy and through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24/7 and offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource. The organization also encourages use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga, and sleep. Additionally, the organization continues to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated.
  • Perks & Discounts: The Kroger Family of Companies provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel, and more.

“We know that a career looks different for everyone, so we strive to provide the tools and support associates need to create their own path to success. No matter where your journey begins, we have fresh opportunities for everyone,” continued Massa.

Hiring Event Details

The Kroger Family of Companies welcomes individuals who are looking for a career with purpose. Available opportunities include store leaders, customer service managers, personal shoppers, e-commerce specialists, digital marketing managers, software engineers, data architects, delivery drivers, warehouse workers, machine operators, category and procurement managers, financial analysts, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, project managers, and administrative supporters. To preview all available roles and register for the hiring event, visit The Kroger Family of Companies’ career site.

