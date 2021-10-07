Findlay Weather Forecast

FINDLAY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.