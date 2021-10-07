Prescott Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PRESCOTT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 1