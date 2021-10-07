4-Day Weather Forecast For Stillwater

STILLWATER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 89 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



