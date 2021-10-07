4-Day Weather Forecast For Stillwater
STILLWATER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0