Zanesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ZANESVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



