Financial Reports

Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) _ Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $29.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks...

www.middletownpress.com

Lamb Weston Slips on Lowering Guidance After Q1 Earnings Miss

Investing.com – Lamb Weston shares (NYSE: LW ) fell more than 4% Thursday as the company cut its guidance for the year and said annual gross profit margins would remain below pre-pandemic’s 25% level. The company now expects annual sales growth to be in low-single digits as compared to low-to-mid...
Factors to Watch Ahead of Lamb Weston's (LW) Q1 Earnings Release

LW - Free Report) is likely to display year-over-year growth in the top line, when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Oct 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $993 million, suggesting a rise of nearly 14% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus...
Commercial Metals stock gains after dividend raised 17%, new $350 million stock buyback plan announced

Shares of Commercial Metals Co. tacked on 0.6% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the steel and metal products maker said it raised its dividend by 17% and announced a new $350 million stock repurchase program. The company said its new quarterly dividend of 14 cents a share, up from 12 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 10 to shareholders of record on Oct. 27. Based on Tuesday's stock closing price of $32.21, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.74%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.39%, according to FactSet. The new stock buyback program replaces the existing plan which had $27 million remaining as of Aug. 31. The new program represents about 9% of CMC's market capitalization of $3.88 billion as of Tuesday's close. The stock has run up 56.8% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 15.8%.
