Lake Havasu City Daily Weather Forecast
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
