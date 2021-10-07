Lake Havasu City Daily Weather Forecast

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.