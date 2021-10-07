Plymouth Weather Forecast
PLYMOUTH, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
