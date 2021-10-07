Daily Weather Forecast For Roswell
ROSWELL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0