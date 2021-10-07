Lake City Daily Weather Forecast
LAKE CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Widespread fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
