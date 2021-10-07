Mazda’s Unleashing New Crossovers With Inline-Six, Hybrid Variants

Lamborghini is hard at work developing a facelift for the 2022 Urus and has been spied putting one example to the test near its Italian headquarters. A number of small differences are visible between the camouflaged prototype that was spied and the bright red pre-facelift model that it was spotted doing the rounds with. Most notably, Lamborghini has tweaked the front fascia of the new Urus, removing some of the more intricate fins. However, that’s not to say the front is any more restrained as some new horizontal elements have been added.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO