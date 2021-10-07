CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazda’s Unleashing New Crossovers With Inline-Six, Hybrid Variants

They'll be built on the automaker's new longitudinal platform. Mazda confirmed late on Wednesday that it's expanding its crossover lineup in North America, and at least two family-haulers will ride on the automaker's new longitudinal platform. That's the one we talked about before with the inline-six engine and plug-in hybrid power availability, plus double-wishbone front suspension. Pretty clearly, this is Mazda continuing its push up-market, and while it's still introducing more budget-friendly models, its bread and butter will be these larger luxury vehicles.

