4-Day Weather Forecast For Farmington
FARMINGTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
