Weather Forecast For Bozeman

BOZEMAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Slight chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight High 60 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely overnight High 60 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 61 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.