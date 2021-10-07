Danville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DANVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
