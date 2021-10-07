CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pottstown, PA

Weather Forecast For Pottstown

Pottstown Daily
Pottstown Daily
 6 days ago

POTTSTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cJzDTfX00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Special Report: William Shatner launches to space with Blue Origin crew

A crew of four, including "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, blasted off for a 10-minute sub-orbital spaceflight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft. At age 90, Shatner became the oldest person ever to fly in space, courtesy of Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos. "CBS Mornings" co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson anchor this CBS News Special Report with correspondent Mark Strassmann at the launch site in West Texas.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Social Security checks going up by 5.9 percent, the highest increase in decades

WASHINGTON — The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that recipients will receive a nearly 6 percent increase in benefits next year. The boost in benefits, which will affect nearly 70 million people, is being fueled by a spike in inflation caused by supply chain bottlenecks, worker shortages and other economic disruptions from the Covid pandemic.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottstown, PA
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Associated Press

Fallout continues from Gruden resignation over emails

The NFL is not planning to make public any of the hundreds of thousands of emails it obtained as part of an investigation of the Washington Football Club, some of which led to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. “Based on the material that we have reviewed,...
NFL
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Pottstown Daily

Pottstown Daily

Pottstown, PA
71
Followers
294
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pottstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy