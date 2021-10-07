CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Thursday rain in Brunswick meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

 6 days ago

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Thursday is set to be rainy in Brunswick, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brunswick:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cJzDQ1M00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

