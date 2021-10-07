Logan Weather Forecast
LOGAN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
