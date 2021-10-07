Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Fairbanks

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fairbanks Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairbanks:

Thursday, October 7 Rain and snow likely during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 41 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 40 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 37 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 36 °F, low 24 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.