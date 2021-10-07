4-Day Weather Forecast For Portland
PORTLAND, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0