Thursday rain in Gadsden meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(GADSDEN, AL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Gadsden Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gadsden:

Thursday, October 7 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.