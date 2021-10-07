Thursday set for clouds in Salisbury - 3 ways to make the most of it

(SALISBURY, MD.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Salisbury:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly Cloudy High 75 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 75 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.