Casper Daily Weather Forecast

CASPER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.