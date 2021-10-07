Casper Daily Weather Forecast
CASPER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0