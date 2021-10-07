Rocky Mount Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ROCKY MOUNT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.