Johnstown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

JOHNSTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 73 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Rain Showers Likely High 67 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



