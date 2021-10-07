Weather Forecast For Waterloo
WATERLOO, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
