Winchester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WINCHESTER, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
