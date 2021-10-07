Winchester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WINCHESTER, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Areas of fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 69 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



