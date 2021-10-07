CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utica, NY

Take advantage of Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Utica

Utica Daily
Utica Daily
 6 days ago

(UTICA, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Utica Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Utica:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od9iU_0cJzD5oa00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Junction City (OR) Weather Channel

Junction City Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Junction City: Wednesday, October 13: Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Friday, October 15: Mostly sunny during
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Rockwood Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rockwood: Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Thursday, October 14: Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Friday, October 15: Patchy fog
ROCKWOOD, TN
Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel

Duncannon Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Duncannon: Wednesday, October 13: Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Thursday, October 14: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during
DUNCANNON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Utica, NY
Ronks (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Ronks

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ronks: Wednesday, October 13: Mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Thursday, October 14: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain
RONKS, PA
Utica Daily

Utica Daily

Utica, NY
96
Followers
299
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Utica Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy