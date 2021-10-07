CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Falls, MT

Cloudy forecast for Great Falls? Jump on it!

Great Falls News Beat
Great Falls News Beat
 6 days ago

(GREAT FALLS, MT.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Great Falls:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cJzD33800

  • Thursday, October 7

    Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Special Report: William Shatner launches to space with Blue Origin crew

A crew of four, including "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, blasted off for a 10-minute sub-orbital spaceflight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft. At age 90, Shatner became the oldest person ever to fly in space, courtesy of Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos. "CBS Mornings" co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson anchor this CBS News Special Report with correspondent Mark Strassmann at the launch site in West Texas.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Associated Press

Fallout continues from Gruden resignation over emails

The NFL is not planning to make public any of the hundreds of thousands of emails it obtained as part of an investigation of the Washington Football Club, some of which led to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. “Based on the material that we have reviewed,...
NFL
NBC News

Social Security checks going up by 5.9 percent, the highest increase in decades

WASHINGTON — The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that recipients will receive a nearly 6 percent increase in benefits next year. The boost in benefits, which will affect nearly 70 million people, is being fueled by a spike in inflation caused by supply chain bottlenecks, worker shortages and other economic disruptions from the Covid pandemic.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Falls, MT
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
The Hill

House votes to raise debt ceiling

The House on Tuesday cleared legislation to raise the debt limit into early December, ensuring that the nation doesn’t default on its debts next week but setting up another fiscal cliff at the end of the year. Lawmakers voted to avert a default in a somewhat indirect fashion. The House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Newsbreak#Nws
Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls, MT
144
Followers
304
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Great Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy