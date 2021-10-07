Cloudy forecast for Great Falls? Jump on it!

(GREAT FALLS, MT.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Great Falls:

Thursday, October 7 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 62 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 64 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



