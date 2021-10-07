CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

San Tan Valley Digest
San Tan Valley Digest
 6 days ago

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cJzD2AP00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

