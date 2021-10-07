Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(ST. GEORGE, UT.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in St. George, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for St. George:

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



