4-Day Weather Forecast For Marysville
MARYSVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light Rain Likely
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
