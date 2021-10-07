Pocatello Daily Weather Forecast
POCATELLO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
