Bismarck Weather Forecast
BISMARCK, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
