Bismarck Weather Forecast

BISMARCK, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers And Thunderstorms High 60 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 8 mph



