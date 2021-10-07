Eau Claire Daily Weather Forecast

EAU CLAIRE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.