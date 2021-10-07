Sumter Weather Forecast
SUMTER, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0