Sumter Weather Forecast

SUMTER, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.