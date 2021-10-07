Flagstaff Daily Weather Forecast
FLAGSTAFF, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 32 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 60 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
