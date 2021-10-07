Flagstaff Daily Weather Forecast

FLAGSTAFF, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 17 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 59 °F, low 32 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 60 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.