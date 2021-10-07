A rainy Thursday in Covington — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(COVINGTON, GA) Thursday is set to be rainy in Covington, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Covington:

Thursday, October 7 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.