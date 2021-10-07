Cheyenne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHEYENNE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
