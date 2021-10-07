Cheyenne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHEYENNE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



