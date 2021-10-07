Medford Daily Weather Forecast
MEDFORD, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Light Rain
- High 61 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
