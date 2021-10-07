Weather Forecast For Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Light Rain High 64 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.