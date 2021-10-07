Weather Forecast For Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Light Rain
- High 64 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
