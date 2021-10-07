3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Indio

(INDIO, CA.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Indio, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Indio:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



