Lima Daily Weather Forecast

LIMA, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



