Morgantown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MORGANTOWN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0