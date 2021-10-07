Weather Forecast For Decatur
DECATUR, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
