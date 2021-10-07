Daily Weather Forecast For Florence

FLORENCE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



