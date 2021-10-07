Lawton Daily Weather Forecast
LAWTON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
